SPOTLESS TOWNHOUSE WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES COMPLETE! From the moment you step in the front door you'll be greeted with the updated hand scraped wood floors throughout the hallway, living room, & dining areas. Features 2 good sized bedrooms & remodeled bath with oversized tile walk-in shower. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced in patio & 1 year old shingled roof. Heated swimming pool available to association members. CALL TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $154,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 21-year-old Maplewood, Minnesota, man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
- Updated
Engage Winona announced today the appointment of Marcia Ratliff as the nonprofit organization’s next executive director. After an extensive se…
- Updated
A 26-year-old La Crescent man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually abusing three girls over a six-year period in…
I would like to express my disappointment and disgust over the city council overturning the city wide mask mandate. There is absolutely no inh…
Forty-seven new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday, raising the county’s case total …
The height of hypocrisy is having a public meeting to make an informed decision on a current public health concern, then ignoring the research…
This story originally appeared on Sept. 7, 1921, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
- Updated
Labor Day 2021 represents a perilous crossroads for millions of Americans: Two primary anchors of the government's COVID-19 protection package are ending. Plus, view 3 charts that show the national jobs picture.
All of Afghan refugees who have been infected with either measles or COVID-19 have been isolated, and those who were exposed were quarantined.
The Winona Arts Center will reopen Sept. 12 with protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.