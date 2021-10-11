2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $149,900

SPOTLESS TOWNHOUSE WITH NUMEROUS UPDATES COMPLETE! From the moment you step in the front door you'll be greeted with the updated hand scraped wood floors throughout the hallway, living room, & dining areas. Features 2 good sized bedrooms & remodeled bath with oversized tile walk-in shower. Kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of the large fenced in patio & 1 year old shingled roof. Heated swimming pool available to association members. CALL TODAY!