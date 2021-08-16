 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $149,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $149,900

Location, location, location! This home is conveniently located less than 2 blocks from Lake Winona, 3 blocks from the High School and within walking distance to WSU. This 2-3 Bedroom gem features beautiful Hardwood floors and main floor living with a bedroom, bath and laundry all on one level. Enjoy your morning coffee looking towards the lake on the inviting 3-season porch. In 2001 a 2nd story addition included a large 20’x15’ bedroom and a 2nd 20’x15’ room that could be a legal bedroom with one wall & door added or use it as a family room, playroom or office space. Outside enjoy all your outdoor activities in the huge fenced-in backyard with patio and garden area. Also enjoy the low-maintenance steel siding, a 12x10 storage shed, a 1-car detached garage plus a wide concrete driveway for extra parking. Do not miss this one. Call today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Christ G. Brown
Obituaries

Christ G. Brown

Christ G. Brown, 58, of Stockton passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse, Wis., due to injuries su…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News