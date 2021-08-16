2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $149,900

Location, location, location! This home is conveniently located less than 2 blocks from Lake Winona, 3 blocks from the High School and within walking distance to WSU. This 2-3 Bedroom gem features beautiful Hardwood floors and main floor living with a bedroom, bath and laundry all on one level. Enjoy your morning coffee looking towards the lake on the inviting 3-season porch. In 2001 a 2nd story addition included a large 20’x15’ bedroom and a 2nd 20’x15’ room that could be a legal bedroom with one wall & door added or use it as a family room, playroom or office space. Outside enjoy all your outdoor activities in the huge fenced-in backyard with patio and garden area. Also enjoy the low-maintenance steel siding, a 12x10 storage shed, a 1-car detached garage plus a wide concrete driveway for extra parking. Do not miss this one. Call today!