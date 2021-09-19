2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $132,000

You will Love this attached 1.5 car garage loaded with work space! You'll want to see this home. Enjoy relaxing on the enclosed front porch, spacious living and dining combination with main floor bedrooms and updated bath w/shower. Check for Hardwood floors under Living Room and Bedroom carpets. Lovingly maintained by owners with newer furnace and electrical. Washer, Dryer with newer sink and freezer stay in basement. Nice corner lot for outdoor fun. Make your appointment today!