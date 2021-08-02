2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $119,900

We're pleased to present the opportunity to acquire a Rare gem property in a highly demanded 676 4th St. W. Winona, MN . Including 2 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms, you are going to enjoy the 926 sqft that composes this House built in 1900. Nested in an enjoyable neighborhood, and minutes from local attractions, public transportation, and public park. Don't miss this great opportunity! I have enjoyed this neighborhood because it is close to many things in the city and is in a quiet neighborhood with nice neighbors. It has been very economical to heat and cool. Plus it has a outside access door for a renter. The extra rent was paying 1/2 my mortgage and half the utilities.