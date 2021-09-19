 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $110,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $110,000

2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $110,000

Looking for a very affordable starter home... this cute, cozy, and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on a full city lot! You will fall in love with the well taken care of backyard with a 10x18 deck and many flower beds. The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of natural light and space to cook. Newer windows throughout the house. The full basement is clean and dry and offers additional space for a game, craft or family rooms. A 2 car garage with additional parking spot beside it. Garage has a 220 amp outlet and separate meter. Don't miss your chance... CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News