2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $110,000

Looking for a very affordable starter home... this cute, cozy, and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on a full city lot! You will fall in love with the well taken care of backyard with a 10x18 deck and many flower beds. The large eat-in kitchen has plenty of natural light and space to cook. Newer windows throughout the house. The full basement is clean and dry and offers additional space for a game, craft or family rooms. A 2 car garage with additional parking spot beside it. Garage has a 220 amp outlet and separate meter. Don't miss your chance... CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!