2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $110,000

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is set up for one level living. Electric was recently updated and a new roof will be on by the end of the month. Beautiful hard wood floors in the spacious living/dining room and in both bedrooms. Large kitchen with a perfect place to finish off a pantry closet. Features a large front porch. This home could also be used as an investment property, as it is rental certified. Plenty of off street parking on new cement slab with newer sidewalk up to home.