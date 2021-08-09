Welcome to this charming 2 bedroom 1 Bath home. With an oversized master bedroom and wonderfully updated bathroom. This backyard will wow with the space. Well taken care of garden, new sidewalks to the parking spaces and a beautifully updated fence for privacy. This home will not disappoint. Call for a showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $109,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE: One dead from head-on collision on Stockton Hill; two others facing life-threatening injuries
A Winonan has died due to injuries experienced during a head-on collision at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive on Stockton Hill in Hillsdale Towns…
A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to the Minn…
COVID-19 cases are increasing fast across the country, including in Winona County and neighboring counties.
Strong storms caused flooding throughout Winona and the surrounding area Saturday.
Winona Area Public Schools staff are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases and other factors in the local community, including the recent incr…
WINONA — Saint Mary’s University has announced that, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approves COVID-19 vaccinations, the univ…
The Winona Daily News All-Area Softball Team is picked by sports editor Alex VandenHouten on recommendations from area coaches.
A familiar face has been chosen as the new finance director for the Winona Area Public Schools district.
Jeremy Littel, owner of Kickass Beef Jerky in Winona, has racked himself up about 134 times the population of the city of Winona in followers …
- Updated
The following statement on mask use in schools was issued today by Minnesota Medical Association President Marilyn Peitso, MD, Minnesota Acade…