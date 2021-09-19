Well maintained 2 Bedroom 1 bath. Full unfinished basement. Updates include Newer Furnace, Hot Water Heater and Electrical Service. Single Family or Currently Certified Rental. Close to Lake Winona and WSU.
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $109,000
