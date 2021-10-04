 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $108,500

Adorable main level living with a fresh, bright, and open floor plan! This lovely home has a spacious dining room and living room. You will love the fresh paint and flooring throughout the home with ample natural lighting. Enjoy your morning coffee on the back three season porch. Second bedroom is non-conforming and currently used as an office with laundry. The property was formerly rental certified and is eligible for recertification.

