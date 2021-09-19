Looking for a very affordable starter property...this clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on a corner city lot! This home has an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cupboard storage, newly re-finished bathroom, main floor laundry room, and decent sized rear mudroom entryway. A nice sized living room that features newer flooring! Just off the living room is the front porch with 7x7 storage area. New furnace in February of 2020! 100 Amp Breakers. Enjoy the 2+ car, 24x28 insulated garage. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!
2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $104,750
Related to this story
Most Popular
Some Winona residents need to boil their water before using it — whether it’s for drinking, food preparation or just brushing teeth.
Winona has received a starring role in a new graphic novel series called “Winona Forever.”
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Now that Winona’s higher education institutes have started their fall semester, COVID-19 cases are being reported weekly — if not daily — with…
- Updated
Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking another in connection with the fatal shootings of four people found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has correctly denied the Daley Farm’s request for a variance. The Daleys want a variance to triple the size of …
This story originally appeared on Dec. 24, 1931, in the Winona Republican-Herald, a predecessor of the Winona Daily News.
Nineteen more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were announced Wednesday by the Minnesota Department of Health, raising the county’s total to 5,…
Both Winona Area Public Schools and Cotter Schools have reported multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases and quarantines so far this school year.
One Viroqua resident has taken to social media to educate people about what it’s really like to have schizophrenia.