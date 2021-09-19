2 Bedroom Home in Winona - $104,750

Looking for a very affordable starter property...this clean 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is on a corner city lot! This home has an eat-in kitchen with plenty of cupboard storage, newly re-finished bathroom, main floor laundry room, and decent sized rear mudroom entryway. A nice sized living room that features newer flooring! Just off the living room is the front porch with 7x7 storage area. New furnace in February of 2020! 100 Amp Breakers. Enjoy the 2+ car, 24x28 insulated garage. Don't miss your chance...CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!