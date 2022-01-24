 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $239,900

Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath split level home. The finished upper level offers an open floor plan with two generously sized bedrooms and a large pantry. The unfinished basement provides you the opportunity to finish the space to suit your needs. Two stall attached garage and an 8x10 storage shed compliment this beautiful smart-enabled home. Come check out this beauty before it's too late. Move in ready! Quick possession available.

