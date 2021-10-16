 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $229,000

2 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $229,000

Located in a desirable neighborhood, this high quality 2 bedroom and 2 bath home has been very well maintained. Livingroom, dining and kitchen area have an open concept floor plan. Laundry and mudroom tucked away between the garage and home. Beautiful hardwood floors, custom cabinets, ceramic tile, and stainless steel appliances. Large back yard. Only a 30 minute drive to Rochester or Winona. Located close to a walking path. No association fees.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News