2 Bedroom Home in Saint Charles - $225,000

Located in a desirable neighborhood, this high quality 2 bedroom and 2 bath home has been very well maintained. Livingroom, dining and kitchen area have an open concept floor plan. Laundry and mudroom tucked away between the garage and home. Beautiful hardwood floors, custom cabinets, ceramic tile, and stainless steel appliances. Large back yard. Only a 30 minute drive to Rochester or Winona. Located close to a walking path. No association fees.