2 Bedroom Home in Rushford - $149,000

Move in ready ranch in quiet area, mature neighborhood backing up to wooded bluffs and walking distance to the public school and parks. LL den used as a bedroom, newer vinyl siding and beautiful hardwood floors, CA and all appliances included. Insulated garage easy to heat. Patio area.

