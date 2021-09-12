 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $189,900

2 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $189,900

Beautiful unique log cabin on .65 acre, vaulted ceiling great room with loft (could be 2nd bedroom), detailed wood stove, oversized copper farm-house style sink, deck and covered porch overlooking Peterson Creek. Detached 2+ car garage with heater (sellers have never used), & garage has new electric.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mike Kennedy: Why not in Winona?

The height of hypocrisy is having a public meeting to make an informed decision on a current public health concern, then ignoring the research…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News