Beautiful unique log cabin on .65 acre, vaulted ceiling great room with loft (could be 2nd bedroom), detailed wood stove, oversized copper farm-house style sink, deck and covered porch overlooking Peterson Creek. Detached 2+ car garage with heater (sellers have never used), & garage has new electric.
2 Bedroom Home in Lewiston - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his 10th offense of driving under the influence — including his fourth since May.
Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases in Winona County were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
Darienne and Andy Frickson own and operate Frickson Family Farms, where they raise antibiotic-free and hormone-free meats, pastured chickens and eggs, and produce,
Twelve more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Winona’s major educational institutions in recent days — six at the K-12 level and six in hi…
LEWISTON — All-in-all, Lewiston-Altura High School football coach Brent Olson thought his team played well Friday night.
Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez was 25 at the time she was reported missing in July 2020.
This story originally appeared on Oct. 3, 1971, in the Winona Daily News.
Steve Sarvi is no longer the city manager of Winona as of Friday.
The Winona Daily News is planning to name the Best of the Best of Winona, and we need your help.
WINONA — The Winona State University football team (3-3) played well in the second half, but could not overcome a poor first-half performance …