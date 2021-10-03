Well maintained 2 to 3 Bedrooms with egress in basement. Hardwood flooring in bedrooms and Livingroom. Den/Office a nice addition to the main floor. Large 2 car detached garage and patio with a large fenced in backyard. Plenty of room for expansion if needed in the basement and in the walkup attic.
2 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $165,000
