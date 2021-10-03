 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $165,000

Well maintained 2 to 3 Bedrooms with egress in basement. Hardwood flooring in bedrooms and Livingroom. Den/Office a nice addition to the main floor. Large 2 car detached garage and patio with a large fenced in backyard. Plenty of room for expansion if needed in the basement and in the walkup attic.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News