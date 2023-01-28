 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Altura - $157,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Altura - $157,000

New home at an affordable price and you can qualify for zero down funding! This home contains a large detached 2 car garage, 1/3 of an acre yard, country views through the oversized windows full of natural light, multiple driveways, and more await. This one will go quick :)

