New home at an affordable price and you can qualify for zero down funding! This home contains a large detached 2 car garage, 1/3 of an acre yard, country views through the oversized windows full of natural light, multiple driveways, and more await. This one will go quick :)
2 Bedroom Home in Altura - $153,000
