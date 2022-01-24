 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Winona - $95,000

Welcome to this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located right on Mankato Avenue! The bedroom is large and features plenty of space for comfortable living. This home features an upstairs loft, a great space for relaxing and extra storage or an office space. New vinyl flooring, installed in 2021 in the upper loft. A 2 car detached garage is a great addition to this home. This is house is a certified rental and is currently rented. Could be changed back to a single family house.

