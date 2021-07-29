 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Winona - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Winona - $89,900

1 Bedroom Home in Winona - $89,900

Don't let this petite home fool you. It is a 1+ bedroom home with a front porch and also features a walk in closet for the main bedroom. Both the furnace and central air conditioner are less than 2 years old. New windows throughout the home. 100 amp electric with breakers. Convenient location. Selling "AS-IS".

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jody Lynn (Bulman) Stoltman
Obituaries

Jody Lynn (Bulman) Stoltman

Jody Lynn (Bulman) Stoltman, 63, of Winona, MN was met by her heavenly family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She passed in her home surrounded by …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News