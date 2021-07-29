Don't let this petite home fool you. It is a 1+ bedroom home with a front porch and also features a walk in closet for the main bedroom. Both the furnace and central air conditioner are less than 2 years old. New windows throughout the home. 100 amp electric with breakers. Convenient location. Selling "AS-IS".
1 Bedroom Home in Winona - $89,900
