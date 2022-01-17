 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Winona - $119,900

1-LEVEL LIVING & UPDATED! Move right into this spotless main floor living property that has been recently remodeled & waiting for you. Features open floor living concept, large bedroom w/walk-in closet, FULL bathroom, & laundry in foyer. Outside you’ll enjoy the 2 expansive decks overlooking the large 50 x 140 lot that is fully fenced. Oversized 1 car garage also features a separate attached workout room or other. CALL TODAY!!

